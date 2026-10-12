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2026 October 12   10:02

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IMO adopts assessment frameworks for three marine geoengineering methods

Parties to the London Convention and London Protocol have adopted assessment frameworks for research into ocean fertilization, ocean alkalinity enhancement and ocean sinking of biomass, according to an IMO statement.  

The frameworks are designed to help governments decide case by case whether proposed projects qualify as legitimate scientific research and whether they can proceed without unacceptable risks to the marine environment.  

They cover initial screening, environmental assessment, risk management, decision-making and post-project review, with assessments able to be revisited as new information emerges.  

Research proposals must demonstrate a legitimate scientific purpose, assess environmental risks, provide for stakeholder consultation and peer review, and include monitoring and transparent reporting.  

Ocean fertilization involves adding nutrients to seawater to stimulate phytoplankton growth and carbon dioxide uptake. Ocean alkalinity enhancement adds alkaline substances to increase the ocean’s capacity to absorb atmospheric carbon dioxide and counter ocean acidification. Ocean sinking of biomass involves placing biological material, including marine or terrestrial plant matter, into the ocean to store carbon.  

IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez said the frameworks give regulators and researchers “rigorous and transparent tools for assessing proposed activities and protecting the marine environment”.  

The parties stressed that scientific knowledge remains limited and that further research is needed before activities beyond the research stage can be considered.  

They also approved guidance on the end-of-life management of fibreglass reinforced vessels and alternatives to disposal at sea, developed with UNEP, and agreed intersessional work on the relationship between the London Convention and London Protocol and the BBNJ Agreement.  

The 48th Consultative Meeting of Contracting Parties to the 1972 London Convention and the 21st Meeting of Contracting Parties to the 1996 London Protocol were held at IMO headquarters in London from 5 to 9 October 2026 under the chairmanship of South Africa’s Radia Razack.  

IMO is the United Nations specialised agency responsible for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

UNEP is the United Nations programme responsible for coordinating environmental activities across the UN system.

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