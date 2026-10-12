Canada to lay keel for new polar icebreaker CCGS Imnaryuaq on 14 October

The keel for the Canadian Coast Guard’s polar icebreaker CCGS Imnaryuaq will be laid at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards in North Vancouver on 14 October, according to a Canadian Coast Guard media advisory.

Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight will attend the ceremony on behalf of National Defence Minister David J. McGuinty.

North Vancouver-Capilano MP Braeden Caley, Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner Kevin Brosseau and members of the local community are also due to attend.

The ceremony will take place at Vancouver Shipyards at 50 Pemberton Avenue in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Vancouver Shipyards Co. Ltd. is a British Columbia company providing shipbuilding, repair and refit services under the Seaspan Shipyards banner.