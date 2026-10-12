Baltic states seek EU-wide ban on Russian grain transit via ports and railways

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have called on the European Union to ban the transit of Russian grain across the bloc, targeting the use of European ports, railways and other transport infrastructure, according to an Estonian government statement.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda sent a joint letter to European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“As an urgent measure, the EU must ban the transit of Russian grain through the territory of the EU,” the three leaders wrote.

The proposal would go beyond existing EU trade measures. Since 1 July 2024, higher tariffs have applied to Russian and Belarusian cereals, oilseeds and related products entering the EU market, while goods moving through EU territory to third countries remain outside those tariff measures.

Estonia has already introduced a national ban. From 8 October, goods under Combined Nomenclature code 10 covering cereals that originate in or have been exported from Russia or Belarus cannot be transported, supplied or transferred through Estonia. The measure has no transition period or exemptions.

Latvia handled 253,623 tonnes of Russian cereals in transit between 1 and 24 September, nearly twice the volume recorded during the whole of September 2025. Another 40,101 tonnes arrived in transit from Belarus. Latvia’s parliament on 24 September called for rules to halt Russian and Belarusian grain movements through Latvian territory, railway infrastructure and ports. Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs on 7 October ordered legal options to be prepared.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius backed an EU-wide prohibition on 8 October.