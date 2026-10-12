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2026 October 12   08:07

accident

Malta-flagged tanker loses power and shuts Bosphorus traffic

A Malta-flagged chemical tanker carrying 6,000 tonnes of vegetable oil lost propulsion in the Bosphorus on 11 October, forcing Turkey to suspend vessel traffic in both directions before the ship was moved to a safe anchorage, according to a statement from Turkey’s General Directorate of Coastal Safety (KEGM).  

The 110-metre Ivyan was sailing from Varna, Bulgaria, to Monopoli, Italy, when it suffered an engine failure near Kanlica on Istanbul’s Asian shore.  

The tanker drifted towards the shoreline before its crew dropped anchor, coming close to the Kanlica ferry pier and waterfront buildings before its movement was halted.  Turkey’s transport ministry deployed the KEGM-4, Tahlisiye-2 and Tahlisiye-9 boats, together with the Kurtarma-7 and Kurtarma-11 tugs, as traffic through the Bosphorus was stopped in both directions.  

Ivyan was later moved under the coordination of the Istanbul Vessel Traffic Services Center with a pilot on board and Kurtarma-7 in attendance. The tanker was secured at the Kucukcekmece Anchorage Area, allowing Bosphorus traffic to reopen. 

The 2021-built Ivyan, IMO 9879088, is a 6,613-dwt chemical and oil products tanker. Vessel particulars give it a length overall of 107.7 metres and a beam of 16.6 metres.  West Ace Tanker & Shipping Ltd is listed in vessel records as Ivyan’s registered owner.

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