Migrant boat capsizes off Djibouti, killing 139 as 84 remain missing

At least 139 migrants, including 15 children, have died and 84 remain missing after a boat carrying 305 people, most of them Ethiopians, capsized off Djibouti while heading for Yemen, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The vessel sank near Guhere, north of the port town of Obock, during the night of October 8-9. Eighty-two people survived, all of them Ethiopian nationals. The death toll rose from 109 after another 30 bodies were recovered.

Among the first 109 victims were 52 men, 42 women and 15 children — nine girls and six boys. Djiboutian authorities are continuing search and rescue operations, providing medical care to survivors and arranging burials.

IOM is assisting 64 survivors at its Migrant Response Centre in Obock with healthcare, psychosocial support, food, shelter and other emergency services.

“Survivors told me that the boat started to sink backwards as soon as they got in it,” said Alexandre Coissac, IOM chief of mission in Djibouti.

Coissac said overcrowding was the main factor in the sinking. He said the official death toll covers bodies buried by Djiboutian authorities, while victims buried by migrants themselves will not be added until their deaths are verified. He also said 150 people aboard had previously been turned back from Yemen and attempted the crossing again.

The Bab el-Mandeb route is used by migrants from the Horn of Africa seeking work and other economic opportunities in Gulf states. IOM spokesman Kennedy Omondi Okoth said most migrants using the route are from Ethiopia or Somalia.

IOM recorded more than 20,000 movements from Ethiopia into Djibouti since September 10. More than 900 migrants died or went missing on the Eastern Route in 2025, when traffic increased by 18%.

A separate shipwreck in March 2026 left nine people dead and 45 missing. “No one gets into a boat like that unless they believe there is no other safe way,” IOM director-general Amy Pope said. “We cannot keep treating these deaths as normal. Safe and legal pathways save lives.”

IOM was established in 1951 and became part of the United Nations system in 2016. Its Djibouti office, established in 2009, works with the government on migration management and humanitarian assistance.