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2026 October 12   12:18

shipbuilding

IAA PortNews: Amur Shipyard rolls out first section of Amur floating transport dock

Three more blocks scheduled to be moved out soon

Photo credit: the USC press office

United Shipbuilding Corporation says that its division Amur Shipbuilding Plant (Amur Shipyard / ASZ) has moved the first section of future floating transport dock Amur of Project 17574 from ASZ building hall. Overall, the shipyard will build nine blocks for the floating dock project. 

The block was moved onto the slipway and then transferred via transfer trolleys to the dock/pontoon Amurets. Subsequently, it will be towed to the outfitting pier and launched upon completion.

ASZ completed structural assembly and conversion work, painted installation joints and carried out some tests, before the first block was moved out from its onshore building hall.

Three additional blocks for the future floating dock are scheduled to be moved out in the near future, USC said.

The Amur Floating Transport Dock project is being implemented as part of USC’s docking program to upgrade its transport and launching complex. ASZ laid the keel of Amur floating dock in July 2024. The transport dock was designed to facilitate the transportation on the Amur River of various types of vessels from their construction site to Vladivostok. 

The floating dock is capable of transporting warships and vessels with a docking weight of up to 7,500 tonnes and can accommodate 150-meter-long vessels. The Project 17574 was developed at USC’s ALMAZ Central Marine Design Bureau. 

Floating dock specifications: LOA: 177.8 m; Beam: 32 m; Draft: 3 to 5 m; Capacity: 7,500 tonnes.

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United Shipbuilding Corporation

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