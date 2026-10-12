Sweden clears Sea Owl I tanker to leave after Equatorial Guinea flag check

Sweden has lifted an operating ban on Sea Owl I, allowing the tanker to leave the country after its registration in Equatorial Guinea was verified, according to a Swedish Transport Agency statement.

The vessel had remained at anchor off Trelleborg in southern Sweden since March because of deficiencies involving its registration status and documentation.

The agency also checked certificates required for the tanker to sail and documentation covering its crew.

Swedish authorities boarded the 228-metre tanker on 12 March amid concerns over its seaworthiness and flag registration. Sea Owl I was then flying the Comoros flag, but questions arose over whether it was entered in that country’s ship register.

The vessel’s then master, a 54-year-old Russian citizen, was remanded in custody on suspicion of aggravated use of a false document. He denied the allegation and was later released.

A replacement master later produced documents showing a switch to the Cameroon flag. Cameroon subsequently confirmed that the registration was not valid. A second master was also remanded over suspected false certificates and later released.

The 2007-built tanker had arrived from Santos, Brazil, and was bound for the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk. It was without cargo at the time and had transported petroleum products between Russia and Brazil in recent years.

Sea Owl I, IMO 9321172, remains subject to EU sanctions imposed on 24 October 2025. Sweden’s decision concerns the domestic operating prohibition and does not remove those restrictions.

Drimas Chartering Co is a Marshall Islands-registered company and has been the registered owner of Sea Owl I since March 2024.