  1. Home
  2. News
  3. EU sanctions North Korean shipowner over Russian fuel shipments to North Korea

2026 October 12   14:45

shipping

EU sanctions North Korean shipowner over Russian fuel shipments to North Korea

North Korean shipping company Paekyangsan Shipping Co Ltd has been sanctioned by the European Union over refined petroleum shipments from Russia to North Korea involving tanker Paek Yang San 1, according to a Council of the European Union statement.  

The company operates the DPRK-flagged vessel, which was involved in carrying refined petroleum products from Russia to North Korea in breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2397.  

The designation freezes Paekyangsan Shipping’s assets in the EU and bars funds or other economic resources from being made available to the company directly or indirectly.  

Paek Yang San 1, IMO 9129653, has a deadweight of 4,989 tonnes and an estimated refined petroleum cargo capacity of 33,676 barrels when loaded to 90% of deadweight. The tanker delivered refined petroleum products to a petroleum facility at Nampo in February 2023.  

UN Security Council Resolution 2397 limits permitted supplies of refined petroleum products to North Korea to 500,000 barrels in each 12-month period, subject to reporting and other conditions.  

Paekyangsan Shipping was one of four entities added to the EU sanctions list for North Korea alongside three individuals, taking the total to 80 individuals and 25 entities.  

The UK had already imposed an asset freeze and transport sanctions on Paekyangsan Shipping on 17 May 2024. British authorities identified the company as the owner of Paek Yang San 1 and linked the vessel to petroleum transfers between Russia and North Korea.

Topics:

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

MISC wins 20-year PETRONAS charters for five more LNG carriers

18:02

EU blacklists Russian shipyards in record sanctions expansion

17:21

US port authority completes 170-foot widening of Houston Ship Channel

17:11

China starts $4.2bn Yangtze lock expansion for 10,000-tonne ships

17:01

Singapore maritime investor Yangzijiang orders first ka

16:57

Indian port opens green methanol bunkering facility, starts $54m container terminal

16:47

Panama moves to strip flag from three tankers hit by US sanctions

15:51

Global ship recycling drops 13% as 340m gt of fleet passes 20 years

15:30

South Korea launches $1.05bn AI shipyard drive with Samsung, Hanwha and HD Hyundai

15:07

German defence group Rheinmetall wins €138m auction for Romanian shipyard

14:22

Hengli Heavy Industry signs 11 ammonia carrier contracts in one week

13:44

Sweden clears Sea Owl I tanker to leave after Equatorial Guinea flag check

13:12

Jan De Nul starts A$50m Australia port job with former world’s largest dredger

12:18

IAA PortNews: Amur Shipyard rolls out first section of Amur floating transport dock

12:00

Chilean state port operator opens first tender on $4.45bn San Antonio expansion

11:32

Netherlands moves to detain Russian shadow-fleet ships under new bill

11:21

Canada to lay keel for new polar icebreaker CCGS Imnaryuaq on 14 October

10:21

Port of Los Angeles sets all-time monthly record with 1.04m TEU

10:02

IMO adopts assessment frameworks for three marine geoengineering methods

09:15

Ningbo-Zhoushan clears typhoon backlog as berth waits fall to one day

08:07

Malta-flagged tanker loses power and shuts Bosphorus traffic

07:44

Baltic states seek EU-wide ban on Russian grain transit via ports and railways

07:24

Migrant boat capsizes off Djibouti, killing 139 as 84 remain missing

02:24

Iran says crude supertanker hit mine and caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

01:42

Pirates board Greek-managed cargo ship Glamor off Yemen but fail to seize vessel

00:13

US fighter disables commercial bulker Ocean Molica breaching Iran blockade in Gulf of Oman

2026 October 11

20:58

South Korean boxship completes first Europe round trip via Arctic

06:37

SLB lands 15-year TotalEnergies global digital drilling deal

04:36

ENGIE to add 42.6 MW of wind power at Belgium’s Port of Zeebrugge

2026 October 10

06:45

Indian shipyard wins repeat order for two luxury river cruise ships

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news