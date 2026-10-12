EU sanctions North Korean shipowner over Russian fuel shipments to North Korea

North Korean shipping company Paekyangsan Shipping Co Ltd has been sanctioned by the European Union over refined petroleum shipments from Russia to North Korea involving tanker Paek Yang San 1, according to a Council of the European Union statement.

The company operates the DPRK-flagged vessel, which was involved in carrying refined petroleum products from Russia to North Korea in breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2397.

The designation freezes Paekyangsan Shipping’s assets in the EU and bars funds or other economic resources from being made available to the company directly or indirectly.

Paek Yang San 1, IMO 9129653, has a deadweight of 4,989 tonnes and an estimated refined petroleum cargo capacity of 33,676 barrels when loaded to 90% of deadweight. The tanker delivered refined petroleum products to a petroleum facility at Nampo in February 2023.

UN Security Council Resolution 2397 limits permitted supplies of refined petroleum products to North Korea to 500,000 barrels in each 12-month period, subject to reporting and other conditions.

Paekyangsan Shipping was one of four entities added to the EU sanctions list for North Korea alongside three individuals, taking the total to 80 individuals and 25 entities.

The UK had already imposed an asset freeze and transport sanctions on Paekyangsan Shipping on 17 May 2024. British authorities identified the company as the owner of Paek Yang San 1 and linked the vessel to petroleum transfers between Russia and North Korea.