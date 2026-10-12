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2026 October 12   15:07

shipbuilding

German defence group Rheinmetall wins €138m auction for Romanian shipyard

German defence group Rheinmetall has won a €138.03m ($154.3m) auction for the bankrupt Mangalia shipyard in Romania, according to insolvency administrator CITR.  

Rheinmetall Real Estate România SRL secured the assets on 9 October for €138,034,320.47 ($154.28m) excluding VAT. The sale came at the fifth auction after four failed attempts, with the price cut to 75% of the yard’s assessed €184.05m ($205.7m) market value.  

Romania has linked the yard’s restart to a €920m ($1.03bn) naval package, excluding VAT, with NVL B.V. & Co. KG for two maritime patrol vessels and two diver-intervention vessels to be built at Mangalia.  

Rheinmetall had earlier considered taking over the yard with Swiss container shipping and logistics group MSC and developing it for military and commercial shipbuilding. Before bankruptcy, the Romanian state held 51% of Damen Shipyards Mangalia and Dutch shipbuilder Damen held 49%.  

The yard entered insolvency in June 2024 and was declared bankrupt on 28 April 2026 after creditors rejected a restructuring plan. Almost 1,000 jobs had been lost.  

In Croatia, Turkish shipbuilder Kuzey Star Shipyard has moved closer to acquiring 97.13% of Uljanik Brodogradnja 1856 in Pula after state asset agency CERP accepted its binding €12,053,500 ($13.47m) offer on 14 September.

The bid exceeded the €11,085,250 ($12.39m) starting price.  Kuzey Star committed to retain shipbuilding, ship repair and floating-structure work across the concession area.

The transfer remains subject to approval by Croatia’s Ministry of Finance under foreign-investment screening rules because the buyer is based in Türkiye, outside the EU.  

Luxembourg-based Mira Finance Holding S.a.r.l.’s competing offer was ruled invalid after the required bid-security payment was not recorded.  

Rheinmetall AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf and recorded €9.94bn ($11.11bn) of sales in 2025, with about 34,000 employees as of July 2026.

Rheinmetall Real Estate România SRL is a Romanian limited-liability company. CITR is a Romanian restructuring and insolvency firm.  

Damen is a Dutch shipbuilding group, while Damen Shipyards Mangalia was the company operating the Romanian yard before bankruptcy.

NVL is a German naval shipbuilding company within Rheinmetall. MSC is a Swiss container shipping and logistics group.  

Kuzey Star Shipyard is a privately held Turkish company founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tuzla, Istanbul. Its Tuzla operation covers about 122,000 square metres, with additional facilities in Yalova.

Uljanik Brodogradnja 1856 is a Croatian shipbuilder based in Pula. 

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