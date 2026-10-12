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2026 October 12   15:30

shipbuilding

South Korea launches $1.05bn AI shipyard drive with Samsung, Hanwha and HD Hyundai

South Korea is launching three public-private AI shipyard projects worth more than Won1.4trn ($1.05bn) through 2030, bringing HD Hyundai Samho, Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean into a national push to automate design, production and yard logistics, according to a statement from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.  

The Shipbuilding M.AX Alliance will channel Won596bn ($447m) into Mokpo and Yeongam for an AI-enabled “lighthouse” yard and medium- and large-block assembly.

HD Hyundai Samho will develop block-production technology and a demonstration facility, while HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering will work on autonomous logistics and production optimisation.  Technology is due to be transferred to nine partner companies.

Government support includes Won160bn ($120m) for R&D and Won36bn ($27m) for supplier equipment.  

HD Hyundai Samho and Daea Industry have also signed an MOU for Won400bn ($300m) of investment in an AI autonomous-operation lighthouse yard in the Daebul Free Trade Zone through 2031.  

A Won500bn ($375m) Geoje-Busan project will involve Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean in AI-based drawing design and data-sharing systems, backed by Won100bn ($75m) of government support. Busan accounts for about 60% of South Korea’s marine equipment manufacturers.  

Gunsan will receive Won310bn ($232.5m) for AI small-block assembly and supply-chain rebuilding after newbuilding activity stopped in 2017. J Ocean Heavy Industries will expand its facility for demonstration equipment and a dedicated 5G network. Production data is planned for national storage infrastructure from 2027, with Won110bn ($82.5m) of government support.  

The alliance expands an autonomous-shipping programme launched in December 2025. HMM and Pan Ocean agreed to provide more than 500 terabytes of operating data, while 33 areas were identified for possible international standards.  

South Korea also began a Won460bn ($345m) research programme in July 2026 for IMO Level 4 fully autonomous ship technology, alongside a 2026-2035 national plan targeting Level 4 operations by 2035.  

HD Hyundai Samho is a South Korean shipbuilder based in Yeongam and is 96.65%-owned by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, its parent company.

Samsung Heavy Industries, founded in 1974, is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore-engineering company.

Hanwha Ocean, founded in 1973, is a South Korean shipbuilder. HMM and Pan Ocean are South Korean shipping companies.

Topics:

Hanwha

digitalisation

autonomous shipping

Samsung Heavy Industries

HD Hyundai

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