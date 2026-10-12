Global ship recycling drops 13% as 340m gt of fleet passes 20 years

Shipowners sold just 273 vessels totalling 5.5m gt for demolition in the first nine months of 2026 as strong shipping markets kept ageing tonnage trading, according to Clarksons Research.

The total, equivalent to around 8m dwt, was 13% lower than a year earlier and about 60% below the average across the 2000s and 2010s. Less than 0.5% of global fleet tonnage has been scrapped annually in each of the past five years. That is below the rate seen during the 2006-2008 shipping supercycle and marks the longest sustained period of such low recycling since the early 1970s.

The slowdown has left more than 340m gt of shipping capacity at least 20 years old, almost 90% more than five years ago. The figure is close to 20% of the world fleet, against about 12% in 2021.

More than 150m gt is at least 25 years old, up around 75% over five years, while a record 68m gt has passed 30 years. Tankers have the largest ageing share, with 22% of capacity more than 20 years old, compared with 8% five years ago. The share for containerships has doubled to 16%, while around 12% of bulk carrier capacity and 10% of LNG carrier tonnage is more than 20 years old.

Strong earnings are continuing to give owners an incentive to keep older ships trading. The ClarkSea Index rose 12% in the week to 9 October to a record $84,951 per day, its fifth consecutive all-time high. Its 2026 average to date was 70% higher year on year and 87% above the 10-year trend. The growing pool of elderly tonnage could provide a significant source of fleet removals if freight markets weaken and continued trading becomes less attractive.

Clarksons Research is the data and intelligence arm of maritime services group Clarksons. It operates Shipping Intelligence Network and tracks more than 150,000 ships.