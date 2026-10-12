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2026 October 12   18:05

shipping

MISC wins 20-year PETRONAS charters for five more LNG carriers

Malaysian shipowner MISC has secured 20-year charters from PETRONAS LNG Ltd for five new LNG carriers due to start service in 2030, according to an 8 October company filing with Bursa Malaysia.  

MISC accepted the letter of award on 7 October and will provide the shipping services through wholly owned subsidiaries. The company will enter shipbuilding contracts with China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co Ltd for all five vessels. Charter values and newbuilding prices were not disclosed.  

The award is separate from five 174,000-cbm LNG carriers covered by 20-year PETRONAS LNG charters announced in May.

Shipbuilding contracts for that earlier group were concluded with Hudong-Zhonghua in January and February, with employment scheduled to begin in 2029 and 2030.  

The latest project is intended to support anticipated growth in PETRONAS LNG production and renew MISC’s LNG fleet with more efficient vessels aimed at reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and emissions intensity.  

MISC does not expect the project to have a material impact on earnings per share, gearing, net assets per share or its financial position for the year ending 31 December 2026.  

The transaction involves related parties because PETRONAS is MISC’s holding company and PETRONAS LNG is an indirect wholly owned PETRONAS subsidiary.

Analyst assumptions put newbuilding costs at about $220m per vessel, or $1.1bn for all five, with charter rates of $90,000 per day. That would imply an eventual earnings contribution of RM162m ($39.6m), equal to about 6% of forecast 2026 earnings. Other estimates put capital expenditure at RM5bn-RM6bn ($1.22bn-$1.47bn) between 2027 and 2030 and potential annual revenue at no less than RM600m ($146.7m).

MISC is an international maritime company within the PETRONAS group with more than 55 years of operating history. Its fleet comprises more than 100 vessels and floating assets, including 32 LNG carriers.  

PETRONAS LNG Ltd is a limited liability company incorporated in Labuan, Malaysia, engaged in LNG trading, vessel chartering, transportation and supply. 

Topics:

LNG carrier

time-charter agreement

PETRONAS

MISC

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