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2026 October 12   16:47

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Panama moves to strip flag from three tankers hit by US sanctions

Panama has started proceedings to remove three tankers from its ship registry after they were hit by US sanctions, according to a Panama Maritime Authority statement.  

The flag administration has restricted Bitu (IMO 9531765), Starway (IMO 9273246) and Mackerel (IMO 9234628) in its internal system and initiated ex-officio deregistration proceedings under Executive Decree No. 512.  

The action follows an October 8 sanctions package from the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control targeting 17 vessels involved in carrying Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemicals to markets in South and East Asia.  

Panama-flagged asphalt and bitumen tanker Bitu transported more than 170,000 barrels of Iranian bitumen and asphalt in 2026.  

Panama-flagged Starway transported more than 3m barrels of Iranian naphtha since 2025, while chemical/oil products tanker Mackerel carried more than 500,000 barrels of Iranian high-sulphur fuel oil since December 2025.  

The vessels have not yet been removed from the Panamanian registry, with the cancellation process still under way.  Panama introduced Executive Decree No. 512 in 2024 to accelerate the removal of vessels, or ships whose registered owners, appear on specified international sanctions lists.

By March 2025, the registry had cancelled 107 sanctioned vessels, with another 18 undergoing deregistration proceedings.  

Ornella Shipping Inc is the Marshall Islands-registered owner of Bitu.

Hechuang International Group Limited is the China-based owner of Starway.

Betta Shipping Inc is the Marshall Islands-based owner of Mackerel. 

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