Indian port opens green methanol bunkering facility, starts $54m container terminal

India’s V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority has opened a ₹381.2m ($4.0m) green methanol bunkering and refuelling facility at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu and launched the ₹5.1719bn ($54.0m) conversion of Berth 7 into a container terminal, according to a port authority statement.

The two schemes are part of eight projects worth ₹7.5368bn ($78.7m), with four completed projects inaugurated and four new developments launched on 11 October 2026. The Berth 7 project is the largest investment in the package.

The 370-metre berth is planned for 420,000 TEU per year and is intended to handle ships of up to 12,100 TEU, including vessels drawing up to 14.2 metres in daylight with specified tidal assistance.

The development is to be carried out on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. Its scope includes three rail-mounted quay gantry cranes, nine electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes, 18 electric tractor-trailers and rehabilitation of a 10-hectare backup yard.

The programme also includes an ₹813.3m ($8.5m), 3 MW green hydrogen production and refuelling station. Other completed projects are a 3.37-km four-lane road between TTPS Roundana and Check Post-2 costing ₹474.6m ($5.0m), a 2 MW solar plant costing ₹98m ($1.0m) and four electric buses costing ₹46.7m ($0.49m).

The remaining projects launched are a ₹474m ($4.95m) truck parking terminal and three bagging machines with silos and conveyor systems costing ₹77.1m ($0.80m). The eight-project package is intended to increase container and cargo-handling capacity, improve cargo evacuation and logistics and expand cleaner-energy use at the port.

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority is an autonomous Indian government body under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The Thoothukudi facility became one of India’s 12 major ports in 1974 and handled about 43.31m tonnes of cargo and 870,000 TEU in the 2025-26 financial year.