Singapore maritime investor Yangzijiang orders first ka

Singapore-incorporated Yangzijiang Maritime Development has made its first move into the kamsarmax sector with four firm 82,000-dwt newbuildings and options for two more at Chinese shipbuilder Jiangsu Watts Energy & Engineering, according to TradeWinds.

The vessels will be built at Watts Energy & Engineering’s yard in Qidong, Jiangsu province. Contract prices and delivery dates have not been disclosed.

The deal is also Yangzijiang Maritime’s first newbuilding order at Watts Energy & Engineering. The Chinese yard had previously secured an order for four 82,000-dwt kamsarmax bulkers scheduled for delivery in 2028, marking its first contract to build bulk carriers.

The latest order extends Yangzijiang Maritime’s rapid newbuilding expansion. In September, the company unveiled 24 additional firm newbuildings and options for another 16 vessels at Chinese yards.

Those firm contracts covered six 64,500-dwt bulkers, six 49,800-dwt product and chemical tankers, four 28,000-dwt stainless steel chemical tankers, four 29,000-dwt stainless steel chemical tankers and four 319,000-dwt VLCCs.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2030, with financing expected to combine equity co-investment and debt.

Following those orders, Yangzijiang Maritime’s newbuilding portfolio stood at 98 vessels including options: seven delivered ships, 75 firm newbuildings under construction and 16 optional vessels.

Yangzijiang Maritime Development is a Singapore-incorporated maritime investment and financial services company with activities spanning vessel investment, chartering, ship financing, cash management and other investments.

Jiangsu Watts Energy & Engineering is a Chinese marine engineering company active in marine energy equipment, offshore structures, ship repair and conversion, and merchant ship construction.