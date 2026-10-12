China starts $4.2bn Yangtze lock expansion for 10,000-tonne ships

China has started the main construction phase of a RMB 27.9bn ($4.17bn) expansion of the Gezhouba shipping complex on the Yangtze River, replacing one lock with two new locks for 10,000-tonne-class vessels, according to a Ministry of Transport statement.

Work on the upstream and downstream cofferdams began on 10 October at Yichang in China’s Hubei province. The structures will isolate the construction area from the river and allow the site to be drained for demolition, excavation and concrete work.

The existing No 3 lock will be demolished and replaced by two single-stage locks, each with an effective chamber measuring 280 metres by 40 metres and a minimum sill depth of 8 metres.

Construction is scheduled to take 95 months, including a 12-month preparation period. The upstream cofferdam will be 835.94 metres long and up to 28 metres high, with construction scheduled over 24 months. The downstream cofferdam will extend 960.85 metres.

The existing No 1 and No 2 locks will remain in operation until the new locks are completed. Navigation notices covering both cofferdam projects were issued on 8 October. The Gezhouba locks entered service in 1981 and handled more than 172m tonnes of freight in 2025.

The expanded complex is planned to have four lock lines with combined two-way annual capacity of 360m tonnes. The project had a feasibility-stage estimate of RMB 26.6bn ($3.97bn) in July 2025, when China Yangtze Power approved funding from its own resources, subject to the final state-approved design budget. Gezhouba forms one of two main components of the wider Three Gorges New Waterway programme, where construction began on 8 June.

The other is a new navigation channel at the Three Gorges complex with two parallel five-stage lock systems. The programme has approved static investment of RMB 77.2bn ($11.54bn).

China Three Gorges Corporation is a Chinese state-owned enterprise established in 1993 to develop the Three Gorges Project, with activities in hydropower and other clean-energy businesses.

China Yangtze Power is a Chinese hydropower operator whose assets include large hydroelectric projects on the Yangtze River.

Three Gorges New Waterway (Hubei) Co is controlled by China Three Gorges Corporation and serves as owner and construction manager of the wider new waterway programme.