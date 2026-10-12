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2026 October 12   17:21

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US port authority completes 170-foot widening of Houston Ship Channel

Port Houston has completed the sections of the $1.2bn Project 11 expansion under its responsibility, widening the Houston Ship Channel through Galveston Bay by 170 feet from 530 feet to 700 feet, according to an official statement.

The Texas port authority marked completion of the work on 8 October and announced the milestone on 9 October. The wider section is intended to provide more manoeuvring room and improve two-way vessel movements on the 52-mile Houston Ship Channel.

The work does not represent completion of the entire Project 11 programme. Remaining sections are being led by the US Army Corps of Engineers, with the overall project scheduled for completion in 2029.

Project 11 is the 11th major expansion of the Houston Ship Channel. It also includes deepening some upstream sections to 46.5 feet, improvements to turning areas and other navigation work. “Now, ships are moving through a wider, safer channel,” Port Houston chief executive Charlie Jenkins said.

Port Commission chairman Ric Campo said Port Houston had completed its portion “on time and on budget”. Port Houston and Houston Ship Channel industry partners helped finance the expansion alongside federal funding, with funding secured for the full $1.2bn programme.

In 2025, the US Coast Guard, US Army Corps of Engineers and Houston Pilots recognised the 700-foot-wide channel between Bolivar Roads and Morgans Point, removing daylight restrictions for larger ships crossing Galveston Bay and reducing the need for oversized vessels to wait at berth or anchor before sailing.

Specified sections of the channel are 700 feet wide and 46 feet deep, with 235-foot-wide, 12-foot-deep barge lanes on either side. Dredged material from the project has been used to create 10 acres of bird islands, 324 acres of oyster reefs and 800 acres of marsh habitat.

Port Houston is the operating name of the Port of Houston Authority of Harris County, Texas, a political subdivision of the State of Texas and the non-federal sponsor of the Houston Ship Channel. It owns and operates eight public terminals, while the wider Port of Houston complex includes more than 200 private facilities and eight public facilities.

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