EU blacklists Russian shipyards in record sanctions expansion

A record EU sanctions expansion has added 826 Russian companies and 743 executives to the bloc’s blacklist, including major shipyards and marine design bureaux, according to an official Council statement.

The 1,569 listings, adopted on 12 October, mark the largest single expansion of the sanctions regime since 2022. The measures freeze listed assets, bar EU persons and companies from making funds or economic resources available to those named, and impose travel bans on listed individuals.

The maritime companies include Sevmash, Admiralty Shipyards, Severnaya Verf, Amur Shipbuilding Plant, Vyborg Shipyard, Zvezdochka Ship Repair Centre, Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard, Kronstadt Marine Plant, ALMAZ Shipbuilding Company and Vympel Shipyard.

Also listed are Severnoye Design Bureau, Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, Malakhit marine engineering bureau, Krylov State Research Centre, Rubin and Lazurit marine design bureaux.

Executives added include Andrey Bystrov of Admiralty Shipyards, Sergei Karachkov of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard, Dmitry Novikov of Krylov State Research Centre, Konstantin Golubev of Severnoye Design Bureau and Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, Vladimir Dorofeyev of Malakhit, and former Kronstadt Marine Plant general director Anatoly Beloev.

Companies covered by the wider action have combined annual turnover of at least €20bn ($22.3bn) and more than 250,000 employees. The measures took effect on 12 October under Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/2281 and Council Decision (CFSP) 2026/2279.

They are additional listings under the existing EU sanctions framework rather than a standalone package of shipping, port-access or maritime-service restrictions. Sevmash is a Severodvinsk shipbuilding complex within United Shipbuilding Corporation. Admiralty Shipyards and Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard are also part of the group. Zvezdochka is a ship repair centre.

Severnoye Design Bureau, Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, Malakhit, Rubin and Lazurit are marine design organisations, while Krylov State Research Centre is a maritime research centre.

Severnaya Verf, Amur Shipbuilding Plant, Vyborg Shipyard, ALMAZ Shipbuilding Company and Vympel Shipyard are shipbuilding enterprises, while Kronstadt Marine Plant is a marine industrial enterprise.