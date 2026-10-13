Sweden’s Gothenburg port completes 700-metre quay upgrade for larger boxships

A 700-metre reinforcement of the south quay at the Port of Gothenburg’s container terminal has been completed after more than two years of work, on schedule and within budget, clearing the way for dredging to start on 13 October, according to an official port statement.

NCC has carried out the reinforcement since spring 2024 as a central part of the Skandia Gateway project, preparing the terminal to handle larger container vessels with deeper draughts.

“This is an important milestone for Skandia Gateway. We have completed a major and technically complex quay project. This achievement is the result of excellent collaboration between everyone involved,” said Elin Dörrheide, project manager at the Port of Gothenburg. Boskalis Sweden will begin blasting and dredging closest to the quay on 13 October. More than 200,000 cubic metres of soft material and approximately 30,000 cubic metres of rock will be removed.

In parallel, the Swedish Maritime Administration is procuring the substantially larger blasting and dredging package covering the fairway and turning basin, together with modifications to navigational aids. It plans to sign a contract for this work in early 2027.

Once Skandia Gateway is completed, the port will be able to accommodate container vessels up to 430 metres long and 65 metres wide, with a maximum draught of 17.5 metres. The new fairway and quay are expected to become operational before the end of 2028.

The Port of Gothenburg is operated by Göteborgs Hamn AB, a municipally owned company within the City of Gothenburg group.

NCC AB is a Swedish construction and property development company whose activities include building and infrastructure contracting, asphalt and stone materials production and commercial property development.

Boskalis Sweden AB is a Swedish company within the Boskalis group, which provides dredging, marine infrastructure and offshore services.

The Swedish Maritime Administration is a Swedish governmental agency and enterprise in the transport sector responsible for maritime safety and availability.