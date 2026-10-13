ABS signs maritime nuclear pact with Energy Department

US class society ABS and the US Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance commercial nuclear technology at sea, including floating power, nuclear-powered vessels and the infrastructure needed to build and sustain them, according to a company statement.

The agreement covers concept and feasibility studies for floating nuclear power and nuclear transportation corridors, alongside work to develop a US shipbuilding sector capable of building and operating nuclear-powered assets safely.

ABS will coordinate related work through the US Maritime Administration’s US Center for Maritime Innovation, where it serves as secretariat.

Under the MOU, it will also co-manage the Maritime Nuclear Applications Group and provide technical, regulatory, economic and policy support for concept and feasibility studies. The classification society and DOE will also work on interagency coordination aimed at developing a viable US maritime nuclear sector.

“Advanced nuclear technology is moving from concept to application, and the maritime industry needs to be ready for it,” ABS chairman and chief executive John McDonald said.

“This agreement with DOE reflects the depth of work already underway and provides a framework to go further. Through our collaborations with the DOE and industry leaders, ABS is pioneering the future of nuclear energy in maritime. We’re well-positioned to help turn this technology into a safe, real and practical option for commercial maritime applications.”

Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Ted Garrish said advanced nuclear technology could transform the commercial maritime industry and open new markets for US innovation.

“The Department of Energy’s partnership with the American Bureau of Shipping will help explore how we can build on decades of experience to safely bring next-generation nuclear technologies to the maritime sector and position America to lead this emerging industry,” he said.

American Bureau of Shipping is a US classification society. It has published what it calls the industry’s first comprehensive classification rules for floating nuclear power plants and has awarded approvals in principle for a range of nuclear projects.

The DOE Office of Nuclear Energy leads US government initiatives on maritime nuclear applications.