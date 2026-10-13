UK shipowner Bibby launches battery-first offshore wind vessel at Spanish yard

UK shipowner Bibby Marine has launched Staffordshire, its battery-first electric commissioning service operation vessel, at Armón’s yard in Vigo, Spain, ahead of delivery in the second half of 2027, according to a company statement.

The 89.63-metre vessel has a moulded breadth of 19.8 metres, gross tonnage of 6,773 and about 500 square metres of cargo deck space, with accommodation for up to 120 people. Its 24.4 MWh lithium iron phosphate battery system, supplied by Corvus Energy, will serve as the primary power source.

Two 3,480-kW dual-fuel methanol and marine gas oil generator sets will charge the batteries at a steady load when offshore charging is unavailable. Bibby says the system is designed to provide up to 24 hours of endurance, with operating-cost savings of more than 40% in self-charging mode and about 70% when operating solely on offshore charging.

Kongsberg Maritime is supplying the propulsion and integrated vessel systems, while Stillstrom is working on offshore charging compatibility. Seaplace has supported the vessel’s design and development.

The project has received £20m ($26.4m) through the UK’s Zero Emission Vessels and Infrastructure programme. Staffordshire entered the water on 10 October and will undergo further outfitting, including battery installation, before delivery and a formal naming ceremony in 2027.

The ship will be the fifth Bibby vessel to carry the Staffordshire name, following vessels launched in 1894, 1929, 1950 and 1977. Bibby Marine is a Liverpool-based maritime company within privately owned Bibby Line Group, whose history dates to 1807.