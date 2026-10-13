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2026 October 13   10:23

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Lloyd’s Register signs autonomous ship certification pact with India’s Sagar Defence

Lloyd’s Register and Indian unmanned-systems developer Sagar Defence Engineering Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop certification and operational acceptance pathways for autonomous and remotely operated maritime systems, according to a company statement.  

The agreement, announced on 12 October, brings together Lloyd’s Register’s classification, assurance and regulatory expertise and Sagar Defence’s experience in developing autonomous and remotely operated platforms.  

The partners will work on verification, validation and testing methods, classification-readiness assessments and assurance methodologies.

The programme will also cover operational concepts, mission profiles and safety cases.  The companies plan to engage with regulators, government agencies and industry stakeholders as certification frameworks for maritime autonomy develop.

The intended pathway will run from concept development and system integration through trials and certification readiness to operational acceptance and in-service assurance.  

“Autonomous maritime capability is moving rapidly from experimentation to operational deployment,” said David Lloyd, vice president for naval and government business at Lloyd’s Register.  

Mridul Babbar, director of Sagar Defence Engineering Limited, said the collaboration would strengthen the assurance, certification and regulatory foundations for autonomous and remotely operated technology.  

Dipali Kuchekar, Lloyd’s Register’s global director for naval autonomous systems, said assurance needs to cover the complete system, including the vessel, autonomous functions, sensors, communications, remote operators and supporting infrastructure under normal, degraded and failure conditions. 

Sagar Defence is an Indian privately held unmanned-systems company founded in 2015. Its activities cover unmanned marine vehicles, surface vessels, robotics and aerial systems for defence, commercial and scientific applications.  

Lloyd’s Register is a London-based maritime professional services and classification group with origins dating to 1760. It provides classification, certification, advisory and digital services and is owned by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

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