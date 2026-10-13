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2026 October 13   11:32

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Clarksons shipping index hits fifth straight record at $84,951 a day

A key cross-sector shipping earnings benchmark climbed 12% to a fifth consecutive all-time high of $84,951 per day in the week to 9 October, according to Clarksons Research’s Shipping Intelligence Network.  

The ClarkSea index was up from $75,658 per day a week earlier. Its 2026 average stands 70% above year-earlier levels and 87% above the 10-year trend.  

Crude tankers drove the latest increase. Average VLCC earnings jumped 21% over the week to $804,601 per day, Suezmax earnings rose 17% to $724,398 and Aframax earnings surged 46% to $393,951.  

Global VLCC spot earnings moved above $800,000 per day, with freight rates approaching $40 per barrel on some routes. Increased oil flows from the Middle East Gulf, waiting times linked to ship-to-ship transfers and longer-haul Red Sea oil exports tightened vessel availability.  

Other shipping sectors showed a mixed picture. Capesize earnings fell 16% to $31,130 per day, while average bulk carrier earnings slipped 3% to $22,319.  Very large gas carrier earnings on the US Gulf-to-Japan route reached about $209,000 per day.

The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index stood at 3,664 points, 215% above its year-earlier level, while modern LNG carrier spot earnings fell 19% to $34,250 per day.  

The latest ClarkSea reading is above the previous historical peak of $50,714 per day reached in December 2007.  

Clarksons Research is the research and data division of UK maritime services group Clarkson PLC. Its Shipping Intelligence Network covers shipping supply and demand, freight markets, vessel earnings, asset values and global trade, and tracks more than 150,000 vessels.  

Clarkson PLC is a UK-incorporated maritime services group with activities spanning shipbroking, research, financial services and port-related services.

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