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2026 October 13   11:12

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Bangladesh signs $335.78m Chinese loan for two Mongla container terminals

Bangladesh has signed a $335.78m loan agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China to finance two container terminals and other infrastructure at Mongla Port, according to an Economic Relations Division statement.  

The agreement was signed on 10 October by Alia Meher, joint secretary at the Economic Relations Division, for Bangladesh and Fengjun Tian, assistant general manager of China Exim Bank, for the Chinese lender.  

The financing carries a 2% interest rate and has a 20-year repayment period, including a five-year grace period.  The project covers two container terminals with new equipment, along with a container yard, container delivery yard and cargo-handling yard.

Mongla Port Authority will implement the work, which is scheduled for completion by December 2028.  Bangladesh approved the wider Tk40.68bn ($330.5m) port expansion project in February 2025, with Tk35.93bn ($291.9m) allocated as Chinese loan financing and Tk4.75bn ($38.6m) as a Bangladesh government contribution.  

Mongla Port Authority signed a commercial contract with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in March 2025 to implement the project on a government-to-government basis.

Mongla Port Authority operates under Bangladesh’s Ministry of Shipping. Mongla Port is located in Bagerhat in southwestern Bangladesh on the Pussur River.

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