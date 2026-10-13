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2026 October 13   13:50

shipbuilding

CMES takes first 7,800-CEU methanol car carrier in series

Chinese shipowner China Merchants Energy Shipping has taken delivery of the 7,800-CEU methanol dual-fuel car carrier CM Guangzhou, the first vessel of its size in the company’s six-ship methanol PCTC programme, according to a company statement. 

CMES received the ship through a wholly owned single-ship company in Yizheng, Jiangsu province, on 10 October.  CM Guangzhou is the first of four 7,800-CEU vessels in the 2+4 programme ordered in 2023.

Two 9,300-CEU methanol dual-fuel ships, CM Hong Kong and CM Shenzhen, were delivered earlier, making CM Guangzhou the third such car carrier to join the fleet.  

Built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, CM Guangzhou is 199.9 metres long and 37.7 metres wide. It has 13 vehicle decks covering 67,076 square metres, a design capacity of 7,800 CEU and maximum capacity of 8,102 vehicles.  

The vessel can run on conventional marine fuel or methanol and is fitted with a medium-voltage shore-power system. It meets IMO Tier III emission requirements.

Use of green methanol can reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by more than 70%.  CM Guangzhou called at Nanjing’s Longtan port area on 10 October and sailed the following day with 1,530 Chinese-made new-energy vehicles for Barcelona, Spain, and Zeebrugge, Belgium, opening a direct Nanjing-Europe ro-ro export service. It was the largest car carrier yet to call at Nanjing port.  

The delivery took CMES’ operating ro-ro fleet to 19 vessels, comprising seven deployed on the Yangtze River, four in coastal trades and eight in ocean-going service. Three further 7,800-CEU methanol dual-fuel PCTCs are due to enter service in the second half of 2026.  

CMES is a Chinese diversified shipping company with operations spanning tanker, LNG, dry bulk, ro-ro and container shipping. It operates or manages more than 360 vessels with combined capacity exceeding 50m dwt.  

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard is a Nanjing-based shipbuilding enterprise.

Topics:

methanol

RORO

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