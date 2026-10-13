Xing Tong takes fourth methanol dual-fuel chemical tanker in China

Chinese shipowner Xing Tong Shipping has taken delivery of the 25,900-dwt stainless-steel chemical tanker XT Seahorse in Jingjiang, eastern China, according to a China Classification Society statement.

The vessel, delivered on 9 October, is the fourth 25,900-dwt methanol dual-fuel stainless-steel chemical tanker to join Xing Tong’s fleet. Wuchang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Group built the tanker, with the Wuhan branch of China Classification Society carrying out construction surveys.

XT Seahorse is equipped with a methanol dual-fuel main engine incorporating an EcoEGR system and meeting IMO Tier III emissions requirements. It is designed to carry refined petroleum products and chemicals and also meets CCS requirements for intelligent ships.

The 158.98-metre vessel has a beam of 27 metres and a depth of 14.2 metres. Its 22 independently piped cargo tanks have a combined capacity of about 29,500 cubic metres. Xingtong Seahorse Shipping Co Ltd, an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Xing Tong Shipping, signed the construction contract with Wuchang Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading in May 2024.

The contract, covering a 25,900-dwt chemical tanker with S32205 duplex stainless-steel cargo tanks, was valued at Rmb307.8m ($46.0m) excluding tax.

The Liberia-flagged XT Seahorse, IMO 1105089, is registered at 17,083 gt, with Xingtong Seahorse Shipping Co Ltd as owner.

Xing Tong Shipping Co Ltd is headquartered in Quanzhou, Fujian province, and specialises in the seaborne transportation of bulk liquid dangerous goods.

Wuchang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Group Co Ltd is a shipbuilding company within China State Shipbuilding Corporation. China Shipbuilding Trading Co Ltd is a subsidiary of the same state-owned shipbuilding group.

China Classification Society, founded in 1956 and headquartered in Beijing, is a ship classification organisation and a member of the International Association of Classification Societies.