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2026 October 13   14:40

shipbuilding

CMES signs AI fleet pact with Italian class group RINA

Chinese shipowner China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italian classification and engineering group RINA covering AI-driven vessel operations, digital fleet management, safety and shipping decarbonisation, according to an official RINA statement.  

The partners will explore the use of artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance, energy efficiency and operational decision-making, as well as data-driven vessel operations and fleet safety and risk management.  The cooperation also covers carbon emissions management, regulatory compliance, alternative fuels, smart shipping technologies and automation.

CMES and RINA also plan joint research, technical exchanges and knowledge sharing.  The agreement was signed during a September visit to Italy by China Merchants Group chairman Miao Jianmin. His trip ran from 21 to 26 September and included a meeting with RINA chief executive Paolo Moretti.  

The pact broadens the existing relationship between CMES and RINA beyond classification and certification into digital vessel management, AI and lower-carbon shipping technologies.  

CMES is a Chinese shipping company controlled by China Merchants Group, with operations in oil, gas, dry bulk, ro-ro and container shipping. It operates or manages more than 360 vessels with combined capacity exceeding 50m dwt, including VLCCs, very large ore carriers, LNG carriers, ro-ro vessels and containerships.  

China Merchants Group is a Chinese state-owned enterprise headquartered in Hong Kong with businesses including transportation and logistics.  

RINA is an Italian classification, engineering, testing, certification and digital services group headquartered in Genoa. It employs more than 7,000 people across 70 countries.

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