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2026 October 13   07:32

shipping

Black Sea oil tanker insurance jumps more than tenfold to $2.5m per vessel

Insurance costs for ships carrying crude oil through the Black Sea have surged to about $2.5m per vessel from roughly $200,000 a few months ago, according to Bulgarian National Television.  

Evgeni Simeonov, the Bulgarian government-appointed special commercial administrator of Russian oil group Lukoil’s companies in Bulgaria, said on 12 October that higher insurance costs were making crude transport more expensive and putting upward pressure on fuel prices.  

The rise comes as security risks for commercial shipping in the Black Sea have increased. On 6 October, the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan sank and the Palau-flagged Able was damaged and caught fire after attacks about 70 nautical miles east of Byala in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.  

All 18 crew members on Able were rescued, while two injured seafarers were taken to hospital in Varna.  

The wider insurance market has also recorded sharp increases. Ukrainian shipowner Konstantin Sobol, founder of dry bulk company Marelis Navigation, said on 8 October that premiums had risen from about 0.1% to 0.5% of insured vessel value in two weeks and could reach 1%.  

BPG Shipping director Gennadiy Ivanov said on 9 October that the market was testing rates of 0.6% to 1%, compared with 0.2% to 0.5% a week earlier. After a 50% no-claims discount, he put the effective premium at about 0.3% to 0.5%.  

The London market’s Joint War Committee identifies areas of heightened war-related risk but does not set insurance prices, which are negotiated between underwriters and brokers.  

Simeonov said Bulgaria was not facing a diesel shortage. “We have more than enough diesel in Bulgaria and Bulgarian consumers should be calm,” he said.  

Lukoil Neftochim Burgas said on 10 October that its refinery was producing 240,000 to 260,000 tonnes of diesel a month, against Bulgarian consumption of up to 190,000 tonnes.  Simeonov said the refinery’s diesel production units were operating at around 88% to 90% of capacity and could produce about 280,000 tonnes a month at full utilisation.  Simeonov was appointed special commercial administrator of Lukoil’s Bulgarian companies by Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers on 3 June 2026.  

Lukoil is a Russian oil and gas company. Its Lukoil Neftochim Burgas subsidiary operates a refinery near Burgas on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, with crude delivered by tanker to the Rosenets terminal and moved by pipeline to the refining complex. 

Topics:

LUKOIL

insurance

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