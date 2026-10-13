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2026 October 13   08:27

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French navy diverts sanctioned tanker DF Peak after Benin flag check in Indian Ocean

The sanctioned crude oil tanker DF Peak was boarded and diverted more than 450 nautical miles south of Réunion on 12 October after doubts emerged over its claimed Benin flag, according to the French Armed Forces General Staff.  

The operation was conducted under Article 110 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea to verify the vessel’s nationality. A French boarding team examined its documents and confirmed doubts over the regularity of the flag.  

The case was referred to the public prosecutor in Saint-Denis, Réunion, who ordered DF Peak to be diverted and escorted by the French Navy to an anchorage off the French Indian Ocean island for further judicial checks.  

The tanker had 21 crew members of several nationalities on board. Records updated on 5 October identify Russian citizen Vitaly Vaskov as master, although French authorities did not name the captain in their statements.  

French President Emmanuel Macron said DF Peak was suspected of sailing under a false flag and of involvement in illicit fuel transport activities. French authorities have not established that the vessel was carrying an illegal cargo.  

The 2006-built, 110,119-dwt tanker, IMO 9341067, is 244 metres long and previously sailed as NS Captain and Kaliningrad. It has used Liberian, Gabonese and Russian flags before claiming the Benin flag.  

The US Treasury identified the same IMO number in February 2024, when the ship was named NS Captain, among 14 crude oil tankers in which Sovcomflot had an interest.

The EU added the vessel, then named Kaliningrad, to its sanctions list on 25 June 2024.  

Hong Kong Ding Feng Shipping is listed as DF Peak’s shipowner in records dated 19 June 2025. Hong Kong-based Zheng Xin 

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