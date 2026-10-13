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2026 October 13   07:38

accident

Smoke forces cooling on unmanned Russian cargo ship carrying chickpeas off Turkey

Smoke in the cargo hold of the unmanned Russian-flagged general cargo ship Fortis triggered a cooling operation off Giresun, Turkey, while the vessel was carrying 3,300 tonnes of chickpeas, according to Demirören Haber Ajansı.  

Fortis had sailed from Novorossiysk in Russia for Mersin in southern Turkey before being damaged in a drone attack in the Black Sea. All 10 crew members were evacuated.  

The vessel later drifted without a crew to waters off Keşap in Giresun province. Fishermen alerted the authorities, and the Turkish Coast Guard towed Fortis to an anchorage off Giresun Port.  Smoke was subsequently detected in the hold containing the chickpea cargo.

Giresun Port personnel cooled the vessel from the sea as a precaution against a possible fire.  If the hatch covers can be opened, the cargo is expected to be discharged at Giresun Port. If they cannot, the vessel could be taken to a shipyard with the cargo still on board.  

Fortis is a 108-metre, 3,734-dwt general cargo ship built in 1985 and sailing under the Russian flag.  Blue Wave Shipping Ltd-MTA is the vessel’s registered owner, while Blue Wave Shipping Inc is its ship manager. Blue Wave’s dry cargo activities cover the Mediterranean, Black Sea and Sea of Azov, with commodities including grain, agricultural products, coal, metals, fertilisers and timber. The company says its shipping and logistics operations date back to 1994.  

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