IAA PortNews: Russia and China can reshape the global geoeconomic map, Russian official says

During a visit to China, the Russian delegation is discussing various aspects of cooperation in the maritime sphere

Credit: the Maritime Board press office

During a Russian delegation's working visit to China, Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board, and Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, discussed some issues regarding adherence to international law in the World Ocean and various topics of bilateral and multilateral maritime cooperation, the Maritime Board press office reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the Maritime Board with developing mutually beneficial partnerships with foreign nations in the maritime sector amidst the emergence of a multipolar world order, Nikolai Patrushev said.

The Russian delegation traveled to China and held talks with China’s Minister of Transport, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Information Technology, and the leadership of Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Additionally, individual delegation members held bilateral meetings with their respective counterparts, the official added.

Nikolai Patrushev noted during the meeting that the growing trade volume between Russia and China necessitates reliable transport corridors, a significant portion of which rely on maritime routes.

He highlighted that Russia possesses an extensive maritime border, developed port infrastructure, and unique experience in northern sea shipping, while China boasts robust shipbuilding and logistics capabilities alongside vast experience in organizing maritime trade. The Russian official emphasized the need to combine these advantages.

The Russian Maritime Board's delegation that arrived in China included representatives of the Presidential Administration; senior officials from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Federal Agency for Maritime and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot), and the Federal Agency for Fisheries; as well as representatives of leading transport and logistics companies and research institutions.