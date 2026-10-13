Fire forces 38 off Norwegian operator’s seismic ship off Louisiana, US

A fire forced 38 people to evacuate the Cyprus-flagged seismic research vessel Rem Andes about 100 nautical miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, according to the US Coast Guard.

Eight others remained aboard to fight the fire and assess the damage, taking the final number of people on the vessel to 46. An initial Coast Guard alert had listed 42 people aboard.

The evacuees left in life rafts before being transferred to two offshore supply vessels responding as Good Samaritans and heading for Port Fourchon. No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished at about 2:45pm local time. A salvage vessel was due to assist Rem Andes, while the Coast Guard was working with the operating company to assess any potential pollution threat and determine further action. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage had not been disclosed.

A C-27 Spartan from Air Station Clearwater intercepted the Mayday call. An HC-144 Ocean Sentry from Aviation Training Center Mobile and an MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station New Orleans were also deployed.

The 87.9-metre Rem Andes, IMO 9606699, was built by Polish shipyard Remontowa in Gdansk in 2012 and converted in 2019. The vessel is owned by Rem Andes AS, managed by Rem Maritime AS and operated by Rem Offshore.

Rem Andes AS and Rem Maritime AS are Norwegian private limited companies within the Rem Offshore Holding Group. Rem Offshore is a Norwegian offshore shipping group headquartered in Fosnavåg with activities in offshore services, subsea, seismic and renewable-energy markets.