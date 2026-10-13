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2026 October 13   15:24

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Bulgaria calls in EU and NATO to investigate drone attacks on Black Sea ships

The EU and NATO have been asked to provide technical assistance with Bulgaria’s investigation into drone attacks on two merchant ships in its Black Sea exclusive economic zone, according to a Bulgarian government statement.  

Prime Minister Rumen Radev sent letters on 12 October to European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, seeking allied support and priority handling of the investigation.

Bulgaria also requested help from the European Maritime Safety Agency after investigators failed to recover drone debris that could establish its origin.  The support is intended to help examine physical evidence, satellite data and other information collected after the attacks.

EMSA had already offered assistance to Bulgaria and Romania by 7 October, while both countries had requested satellite imagery.  

The attacks took place in the early hours of 6 October about 70 nautical miles east of Byala, Bulgaria. The Togo-flagged general cargo ship Alfa Watan sank, while the Palau-flagged general cargo ship Able was damaged and caught fire.  All 18 seafarers on Able were rescued. The crew comprised 11 Turkish and seven Indian nationals, with two injured seafarers taken to Varna for treatment.  The number of people aboard Alfa Watan remains uncertain.

Bulgarian maritime authorities put the figure at 12 Syrian crew members, while Syrian port authorities later listed 10 missing crew members, including nine Syrians.  

Bulgarian Air Force and Navy personnel later inspected Able using two Cougar helicopters, parachute rescuers and the frigate Verni. The ship was carrying wheat and had extensive fire damage, but no drone fragments were found that could conclusively establish their origin. Bulgaria had not formally attributed the attack as of 9 October.  

Bulgaria intends to pursue diplomatic and legal measures under international law once responsibility for the attack has been established.  

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