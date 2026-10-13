Matson christens first of $1bn trio at Hanwha's US shipyard

US Pacific carrier Matson and Hanwha Philly Shipyard have christened Makua, the first of three 3,600-TEU Aloha Class containerships in an approximately $1bn fleet investment, at the shipbuilder’s Philadelphia yard, according to a company statement.

The ceremony was held on 10 October, with Matson board member Jenai Wall christening the vessel before about 300 attendees.

The three Jones Act-compliant ships are about 850 feet long and have a top speed of nearly 24 knots. They will be delivered LNG-ready with dual-fuel engines capable of running on conventional marine fuel or liquefied natural gas.

Makua is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027. The second vessel is due in the third quarter of 2027 and the third in the second quarter of 2028. The two remaining ships will be named Malama and Makena.

The vessels will replace ships in Matson’s Hawaii and China-Long Beach Express services, adding capacity and improving operating efficiency and reliability.

Matson signed the construction contracts with the then-Philly Shipyard in November 2022 for an aggregate price of approximately $1bn. At that time, the first vessel was expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The new ships are based on Matson’s existing Aloha Class vessels Daniel K. Inouye and Kaimana Hila, delivered by the Philadelphia yard in 2018 and 2019. The yard also built four Jones Act containerships for Matson between 2003 and 2006.

Makua is a Hawaiian word meaning parent, elder, ancestor or family. Matson previously operated another vessel of the same name after acquiring a US Shipping Board freighter in the 1920s.

Matson, founded in 1882, provides ocean transportation and logistics services across the Pacific and to non-contiguous US markets.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard is a US commercial and government shipbuilder and part of South Korea’s Hanwha Group. Hanwha Group is a South Korean multinational with businesses spanning shipbuilding, energy, aerospace, defence, finance and services.