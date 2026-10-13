DP World launches €53.8m electrification at Romania terminal

UAE port and logistics group DP World has launched a €53.8m ($60.1m) electrification project at its Constanța South Container Terminal in Romania, the first part of a wider €100m ($111.7m) programme, according to a company statement.

The project will electrify 29 container blocks and install about 6 km of busbar infrastructure for electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes. It also includes 10 charging points and 10 electric terminal tractors, as well as two onshore power supply systems that will allow vessels at berth to use renewable electricity from the grid instead of running auxiliary engines.

Constanța South Container Terminal SRL aims to complete the first phase by 31 August 2028. Financing comprises an EU grant of up to €19.7m ($22.0m), an EBRD loan of up to €25m ($27.9m) and the terminal operator’s own funds.

A second €46.2m ($51.6m) component will cover remotely operated electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes, two electric mobile harbour cranes and additional electric terminal tractors.

“In today’s trading environment, the most competitive ports are the most sustainable ports,” said Svitlana Balaban, chief executive of DP World Constanța. Procurement has already started.

Constanța South Container Terminal awarded Austria’s Kalmar Austria GmbH a RON 13.39m ($2.8m) contract, excluding VAT, in May for 10 electric terminal tractors, with delivery due by 14 May 2027.

A separate electrical-infrastructure procurement carried an estimated value of RON 153.4m ($32.1m), excluding VAT.

DP World is a UAE-headquartered ports and logistics group. It has operated Constanța South Container Terminal since 2004 after securing the concession in 2003. The terminal has annual capacity of about 1.5m TEU and its concession runs until 2049.

DP World has invested more than €250m ($279.3m) in Constanța since entering Romania. It opened project cargo and ro-ro facilities in 2024 following a €65m ($72.6m) investment, while a 119,000-square-metre multimodal platform was completed in December 2025.