Singapore LNG starts third jetty build for 2m tonnes of bunker reloads

Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd (SLNG) has started construction of a third jetty at its Jurong Island terminal that is designed to handle about 2m tonnes per year of LNG bunker reload demand, according to a company statement.

The Singapore company held a groundbreaking ceremony on 9 October 2026 attended by chairman Gan Seow Kee, chief executive Leong Wei Hung and Rotary Engineering chairman Roger Chia.

Jetty 3 is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2028 and will handle LNG carriers ranging from 5,800 cu metres to 80,000 cu metres. It will be SLNG’s first jetty dedicated to small and mid-scale vessels.

The facility will also support break-bulk and other small-scale LNG operations. Together with SLNG’s existing infrastructure, the terminal could handle up to 3m tonnes per year of LNG bunker reloads, depending on demand. SLNG awarded Singapore-based Rotary Engineering Pte Ltd the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the tertiary jetty on 8 April.

“Jetty 3 will strengthen Singapore’s ability to support the next phase of growth and reinforce its position as a leading global bunkering and LNG trading hub,” Leong said. Singapore was the world’s largest LNG bunkering port in 2025, while about 1,700 LNG dual-fuel vessels could be in operation globally by 2029.

The SLNG terminal is also among the first in the region to secure ISCC EU certification for handling bio-LNG. The certification covers storage, regasification and send-out, bunkering and trucking services.

An ISCC EU-certified bio-LNG cargo supplied by Shell Singapore Pte Ltd arrived at the terminal on 9 October aboard LNG tanker Macoma. The biomethane was sourced from the US and delivered through the conventional LNG supply chain.

Eight new LNG bunker supply licences took effect in Singapore on 1 September 2026. SLNG was formed by Singapore’s Energy Market Authority in June 2009. Commercial operations at its 40-hectare Jurong Island terminal began in May 2013.

The facility has two jetties and four LNG storage tanks, with average gas send-out capacity of 9m tonnes per year and peak capacity of about 11m tonnes per year.

Rotary Engineering Pte Ltd is a Singapore-incorporated engineering company providing engineering, procurement and construction services.