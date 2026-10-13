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2026 October 13   15:59

accident

Hydrogen tanker carrying 250 tonnes refloats after grounding on Germany’s Rhine

An inland tanker carrying 250 tonnes of hydrogen freed itself after grounding on the Rhine near Ludwigshöhe in Germany, according to a Mainz water police statement.  

The downbound vessel grounded at about 0700 on 11 October on the left side of the navigation channel at Rhine kilometre 474, sharply reducing the width available to passing traffic.  

The Upper Rhine Waterways and Shipping Office imposed restrictions on vessels wider than 11.45 metres between Gernsheim harbour and the Mainspitze near Mainz. The tanker remained aground for several hours before manoeuvring itself free later the same day.  

No hydrogen escaped and nobody was injured. The vessel was able to continue its voyage after the grounding.  The restriction on wider vessels was lifted on Sunday afternoon and the navigable channel was shifted away from the suspected shallow area.  

A warning raft was positioned at the site, while vessels remain prohibited from meeting or overtaking each other for about 200 metres upstream and downstream.  The tanker was the fourth large commercial vessel to ground at the same location since Saturday morning. The three earlier vessels also freed themselves, with no significant damage recorded.  

Authorities are examining whether an unexpected shallow area in the navigation channel caused the groundings. In one earlier case, a skipper was shown a water depth of 1.40 metres, while the channel at the grounding point was found to be about one metre deep.  

Measurements are being carried out to establish whether a shoal has formed. Any dredging can take place only once Rhine water levels are high enough for dredging equipment to operate.  The vessels involved had not exceeded their permitted draught and investigators were not assuming navigational error.

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