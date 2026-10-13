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2026 October 13   18:06

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Yantian Port to invest $566m in new China terminal

Chinese port operator Shenzhen Yantian Port Holdings Co Ltd plans to invest CNY3.7884bn ($566.1m) in the first phase of a new terminal project at Zhangjiagang in China’s Jiangsu province, according to a company filing.  

The project will be developed in the Metallurgical Industrial Park operating area of the Zhangjiagang section of Suzhou Port through wholly owned subsidiary Shenzhang Port (Jiangsu) Port Co Ltd.  

The terminal will combine cargo handling, logistics and warehousing, business services and multimodal transport. The investment is intended to strengthen Yantian Port’s links between coastal and inland river shipping and expand its logistics network in the Yangtze basin.  

Yantian Port’s board approved the investment on 10 October. The project still requires shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 29 October. No project contracts had been signed at the time of the filing.  

Equity will cover 40% of the total investment, or CNY1.51536bn ($226.4m), with the balance expected to come from bank loans and other financing channels. Yantian Port may also bring in strategic investors depending on construction progress, funding requirements and investor interest.  

Zhangjiagang handled 254m tonnes of cargo in 2025, up 2% year on year, including 76.07m tonnes of foreign-trade cargo and 1.21m TEU of containers.  

Shenzhen Yantian Port Holdings is a Chinese port and transport infrastructure company whose activities include port development and operations, cargo handling and transportation, port-related infrastructure, warehousing and industrial facilities.  

Shenzhang Port (Jiangsu) Port Co Ltd was established in March 2024 with registered capital of CNY10m ($1.49m) and had not begun substantive operations at the time of the filing.

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