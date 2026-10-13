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2026 October 13   16:04

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Peru investment agency signs pact for $844m Corío port project

A new agreement will promote Peru’s planned Corío port terminal to domestic and international investors as authorities advance a three-stage development requiring an estimated $844.48m, according to a ProInversión statement.  

ProInversión and the Regional Government of Arequipa signed the inter-institutional cooperation agreement to attract investment across port, logistics, industrial, commercial, services, urban and infrastructure activities.  

The first stage of the port terminal is estimated at $651.98m. A second phase carries a preliminary investment estimate of $109.25m and includes a second dry-bulk berth, storage facilities and a rail component.  A third phase involves potential investment of $83.25m for a third specialised berth and additional equipment.  

The wider Ciudad-Puerto Corío concept includes a logistics area covering more than 34,000 hectares, with distribution and storage centres, industrial parks and processing activities.  The master plan calls for a multipurpose terminal specialising in clean dry bulk while also handling general cargo and containers.

Under an optimistic scenario, Corío could handle up to 932,000 tonnes of general cargo and 19m tonnes of bulk cargo by its 30th year of operation.  The Regional Government of Arequipa estimates the wider development could generate more than 50,000 direct jobs and 150,000 indirect jobs. The first phase could have a potential economic impact equivalent to 1.9% of Peru’s GDP.  

Peru’s National Port Authority approved the Corío port master plan in September 2026. The project remains focused on investment promotion and the progressive development of the terminal and its logistics area.  

ProInversión is a specialised technical public agency attached to Peru’s Ministry of Economy and Finance. It has legal personality and technical, functional, administrative, economic and financial autonomy.

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