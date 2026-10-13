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2026 October 13   16:07

shipbuilding

Kongsberg wins systems deal for four China-built wind CSOVs

Norwegian maritime technology group Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract to design and supply integrated systems for four new Skywalker-class commissioning service operation vessels for IWS Fleet, according to a company statement.  

The vessels will be built in China by Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment and will expand IWS Fleet’s owned CSOV fleet from six ships to 10. The first six vessels in the series have been delivered since 2023.  

The newbuildings will use Kongsberg’s UT 5519 DEx design. The company’s scope covers vessel design and systems integration, electrical power systems, navigation and bridge equipment, propulsion, deck machinery and dynamic positioning.  

Each vessel will accommodate up to 120 people and will have four rim-drive azimuth thrusters, with two forward and two aft.  

“Kongsberg Maritime is proud to continue its collaboration with IWS Fleet on this next phase of the Skywalker Class programme,” said Per Ståle Nykrem, Kongsberg Maritime’s director of ship design sales.  

The first vessel is due for delivery in 2029, with the four-ship programme scheduled across 2029 and 2030.  IWS’s fixed-price turnkey contracts with Nantong Rainbow put the yard price at about €65m ($72.7m) per vessel, or about €260m ($291.0m) for the four firm newbuildings. The figures cover the shipbuilding contracts and not Kongsberg’s technology package, whose value was not disclosed.  

IWS plans to fund the programme with operating cash flow and additional debt without raising new equity, while maintaining its ordinary quarterly dividend. Half of the yard price is payable on delivery.  

The company also holds options for four additional vessels at the same firm yard prices, subject to foreign-exchange and key-supplier adjustments, with deliveries scheduled for 2030 and 2031.  

MacGregor has separately secured an order from Nantong Rainbow for three-dimensional motion-compensated cranes and Horizon gangway systems for the four firm vessels. The contract was booked in its fourth-quarter 2026 order intake.  

Kongsberg Maritime has operated as a standalone company since 23 April 2026. Its systems are installed on more than 30,000 vessels and it employs more than 8,000 people in 35 countries.

Integrated Wind Solutions ASA is the parent company of IWS Fleet AS and owns about 75% of the subsidiary.

Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment is a Chinese shipbuilder, while MacGregor is the equipment supplier for the separate crane and gangway package.

Topics:

Kongsberg

MacGregor

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