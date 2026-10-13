China targets 1,000 electric inland ships and 100 methanol vessels by 2028

China has set targets for more than 1,000 electric inland transport vessels and more than 100 methanol-fuelled ships by 2028 as it moves to scale up alternative-fuel shipping on its waterways, according to a Ministry of Transport statement.

The 2026-2030 action plan was signed on 29 September by the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and National Energy Administration and published on 13 October.

The three agencies aim to double the number of new-energy inland vessels from 2025 levels by 2028 and establish 3,000 km of zero-carbon water transport corridors.

More than 1,200 new- and clean-energy inland vessels were operating in China at the end of 2025. Electric propulsion will be promoted for passenger and freight services of up to 300 km and for vessels below 3,000 dwt, with a focus on fixed-route container and dry bulk trades. Battery power is also targeted at passenger vessels, government craft, port vessels and yachts.

Methanol will be promoted for longer-distance and larger-tonnage trades, including container, bulk and ro-ro shipping and river-sea services.

Methanol-powered demonstration routes are planned between Chongqing and Shanghai, Chongqing and Yichang, and Ma’anshan and Ningbo. Bunkering facilities are planned in Chongqing, Yichang, Wuhan and Nanjing.

Nanning-Guangzhou and Wuzhou-Guangzhou are identified for methanol-powered dry bulk services. Electric vessel routes are planned across the Yangtze River Delta, including Suzhou-Shanghai, Huzhou-Shanghai, Huzhou-Taicang, Huzhou-Jiaxing, Hangzhou-Jiaxing, Suqian-Lianyungang, Changzhou-Zhenjiang, Jining-Xuzhou-Nanjing and Hangzhou-Ningbo.

Further electric routes include Wuhan-Shanghai, Wuhan-Xiangyang, Guangzhou-Shenzhen, Guangzhou-Dongguan and Shenzhen-Foshan.

The programme also supports battery leasing, ship leasing and standardised containerised power-unit rental models, alongside funding for vessels and supporting infrastructure.

Development priorities include methanol engines, injection equipment and high-pressure pumps, as well as high-power fast charging, higher-energy-density batteries, thermal-runaway protection and hydrogen- and ammonia-fuel propulsion and storage systems. Pilot schemes are planned in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Shandong, Hubei, Guangdong, Guangxi and Fujian.

By 2030, the programme calls for further expansion of China’s new-energy inland fleet and zero-carbon waterway network, with new-energy vessels moving into the initial stage of large-scale commercial deployment.