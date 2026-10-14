Eni and Repsol invite bidders for 3.5m-tpa Venezuela FLNG project

Italian energy group Eni and Spain’s Repsol have invited prospective bidders to express interest in a planned 3.5m-tonnes-per-year floating LNG project in Venezuela, according to TradeWinds.

LNG infrastructure owners, shipyards and engineering companies are among the parties being sounded out for the development, which is linked to the Perla gas field in the Gulf of Venezuela.

Perla is producing 580m cubic feet of gas per day and has total recoverable resources of 2.5bn barrels of oil equivalent.

Development plans call for production to more than double to about 1.2bn cubic feet per day, with LNG exports targeted by the end of 2031. About 645m cubic feet per day would continue to supply Venezuela’s domestic market.

Two additional offshore platforms are planned by 2028, while operating rights at Perla have been extended to 2051.

Cardón IV has signed a sustainability agreement covering further development and expansion of Perla, increased domestic gas supplies and conditions for additional exports. Eni has said the field accounts for about 35% of Venezuela’s gas consumption.

Eni and Repsol are also considering bringing outside investors into Perla by selling portions of their equal interests to help finance further development. Eni has operated in Venezuela since 1998 and holds interests in several oil and gas assets in the country. Cardón IV, the operator of Perla, is owned 50:50 by Eni and Repsol and sells gas from the field into the Venezuelan domestic market.

Repsol has an agreement with the Venezuelan government and state-owned oil company PDVSA covering the long-term stability of Cardón IV production, payment mechanisms and potential gas exports.