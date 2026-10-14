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2026 October 14   01:26

shipbuilding

Global Ship Lease secures $1bn loan for 15 containership newbuildings

Marshall Islands-incorporated containership owner Global Ship Lease has agreed a $1bn seven-year syndicated loan facility to finance 15 newbuildings, according to a company statement.  

The facility is priced at SOFR plus 1.5% and will be drawn in separate tranches as the vessels are delivered from late 2028 through 2030. GSL said the loan was oversubscribed.  Bank of America is bookrunner, mandated lead arranger, facility agent and security agent. Bank of China (Hong Kong), KfW IPEX and ABN AMRO are mandated lead arrangers, CTBC and CaixaBank are lead arrangers, while BOCOM Hong Kong and First Citizens Bank are arrangers in the eight-bank syndicate.  

Chief financial officer Tassos Psaropoulos said the financing “further de-risks our newbuilding program”. He said the 1.5% margin is 550 basis points below financing available to GSL five years ago.  The 15 mid-sized, ultra-high-reefer, wide-beam containerships were ordered in June for $1.33bn. The first 10 cost about $917m and the next five about $413m.  

All 15 vessels are contracted to begin multi-year time charters after delivery. They have a TEU-weighted average firm charter term of 7.1 years and are expected to generate more than $1bn of Adjusted EBITDA over their initial charters.  

The financing covers those 15 vessels rather than GSL’s full current orderbook. On 6 October, the company exercised options for two additional mid-sized newbuildings for about $163m, taking its orderbook to 17 ships and committed newbuilding expenditure to roughly $1.49bn.  Those two vessels are due for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2029, with charter discussions still under way.  

Global Ship Lease is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has its principal executive offices in Athens, Greece. As of 30 June 2026, it operated 71 containerships, including 41 wide-beam Post-Panamax vessels, with a TEU-weighted average age of 18.4 years. Contracted revenue, including the initial 15 newbuildings, stood at $3.2bn over a TEU-weighted average remaining charter duration of 3.3 years.

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