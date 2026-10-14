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2026 October 14   02:36

shipbuilding

UAE shipowner Emarat Maritime adds six LR1s to China orderbook

Dubai-based UAE shipowner Emarat Maritime has added six 74,000-dwt LR1 product tanker newbuildings to its fleet programme, according to the company’s fleet register.  The first two are scheduled for delivery in 2029 and the remaining four in 2030.  

All six are listed at 74,000 dwt, with Lloyd’s Register class and the Marshall Islands flag.  The newbuildings are linked to Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry in Yangzhong, Jiangsu province, China. No contract price has been disclosed.  

The six deliveries would increase Emarat Maritime’s LR1 fleet from three ships to nine. Its existing LR1s are the 2007-built Dubai Diamond and Dubai Gold and the 2005-built Dubai Green.  

Emarat Maritime’s fleet register lists 19 vessels in service and 22 newbuildings. Its wider orderbook also includes 114,000-dwt tankers, large ammonia carriers and feeder containerships under construction in China.  

Emarat Maritime was established in 1990 and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Its activities cover tanker, dry bulk, container and gas shipping.  

Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry is a Chinese shipbuilder based in Yangzhong, Jiangsu province. Its product range includes 74,000-dwt oil tankers, and the yard is equipped to build vessels of up to 300,000 dwt.  

Sharaf Group is a Dubai-headquartered diversified business group. Emarat Maritime forms part of the group’s portfolio of companies.

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