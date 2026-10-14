Norwegian offshore group DOF wins $15m-$25m North Sea decommissioning deal

Norwegian offshore services group DOF Group ASA has won a subsea decommissioning contract covering several North Sea fields, according to a company statement.

DOF classifies the award as “Significant”, a category covering contracts worth between $15m and $25m. The exact value was not disclosed.

The scope covers project management, engineering, offshore execution and disposal, including the removal of subsea infrastructure and seabed clearance. Marine operations, remotely operated vehicle services and survey work are also included.

Offshore work is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027 and will be carried out by one of DOF’s construction support vessels. The company has not identified the operator, the fields involved or the vessel selected for the campaign.

“We are pleased to secure this contract and look forward to delivering a safe and efficient decommissioning campaign. The award reflects the strength of DOF's integrated service offering and our ability to execute complex offshore projects across the full project lifecycle,” chief executive Mons S. Aase said.

DOF Group ASA is a Norwegian offshore and subsea services company providing vessel operations, engineering and project delivery services to the offshore energy sector worldwide.