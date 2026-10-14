US boatbuilder Metal Shark wins patrol boat deals for Cameroon and Georgia

US boatbuilder Metal Shark has won two US Coast Guard Foreign Military Sales contracts to supply 38 Defiant patrol boats to the maritime forces of Cameroon and the Republic of Georgia, according to a company statement.

Each contract covers one 38 Defiant patrol boat, a transport trailer, a spare-parts package and operator training. Both vessels will be built at Metal Shark’s Jeanerette facility in Louisiana.

The welded-aluminium 38 Defiant is intended for coastal patrol, maritime interdiction, port security and search-and-rescue operations. The platform is already in service with the US Navy and US Coast Guard and is operated by US partner nations across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

The contracts mark Metal Shark’s entry into the Cameroon and Georgia markets. More than 70 US partner-nation military forces operate Metal Shark vessels. The awards follow a separate US government contract for 13 Metal Shark patrol boats for Vietnam, which are also due to be built at Jeanerette.

Metal Shark is the trading name of Gravois Aluminum Boats LLC, a Louisiana-headquartered US vessel builder. The company says it has delivered well over 2,000 vessels and operates multiple shipbuilding and research facilities in the US.