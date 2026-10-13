Wärtsilä wins five-year deal for third ferry at Finnish operator Viking Line

Finnish ferry operator Viking Line has brought a third vessel under Wärtsilä lifecycle support through a five-year service agreement covering Viking XPRS, according to a company statement.

The deal, booked by Wärtsilä in the second quarter of 2026, covers the vessel’s Wärtsilä engines. Viking XPRS operates between Helsinki and Tallinn.

The scope includes maintenance planning, scheduled spare parts, tailored maintenance support and a dedicated contract manager overseeing maintenance activities.

The agreement is aimed at improving reliability and operational efficiency, increasing vessel availability and making maintenance costs more predictable.

“Our experience with Wärtsilä service agreements on Viking Grace and Viking Glory has demonstrated the value of a proactive and structured maintenance approach. Extending this model to Viking XPRS supports our focus on reliability, operational efficiency, environmental performance, and predictable lifecycle costs across our fleet,” said Viking Line technical manager Mathias Sundberg.

Viking Grace and Viking Glory are already covered by Wärtsilä service agreements, making Viking XPRS the third vessel in the fleet to receive the lifecycle support.

“This agreement demonstrates how Wärtsilä's lifecycle expertise can deliver value throughout a vessel's operating life. By tailoring the scope to each customer's needs, we help operators maximise availability, improve reliability and enhance cost predictability. Ultimately, these agreements support long-term asset performance while giving customers the peace of mind to focus on their operations, knowing their maintenance needs are being managed by Wärtsilä's experts,” said Henrik Wilhelms, director, agreement sales at Wärtsilä Marine.

Wärtsilä Corporation provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. It employed 17,900 people at 199 locations in 78 countries and recorded net sales of €6.2bn ($6.94bn) in 2025.

Viking Line is a Finnish ferry operator. Wärtsilä Marine is Wärtsilä’s marine business, with a portfolio including engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, exhaust treatment, shaft-line solutions, digital technologies and integrated powertrain systems.