Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd relaunch direct Asia-UAE service via Khor Fakkan

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will relaunch the FM1 service between Asia and the Middle East under the Gemini Cooperation, restoring direct ocean connectivity to Khor Fakkan in the UAE, according to a Maersk customer advisory.

The service will call Qingdao, Ningbo, Tanjung Pelepas, Khor Fakkan and Singapore before returning to Qingdao. The first sailing will be Maersk Athabasca voyage 642W, scheduled to depart Qingdao on 17 October and arrive at Khor Fakkan on 16 November.

Existing booking restrictions and cargo acceptance guidelines will remain in place. Maersk said its existing landside solutions will complement the relaunched service for cargo moving to the Upper Gulf. Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will continue to monitor security conditions across the Middle East, with any further changes to Gemini Cooperation services dependent on developments in the region.

The carriers said crew, vessel and cargo safety remains their priority.

A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated logistics company with activities spanning ocean transport and logistics services.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a German liner shipping company headquartered in Hamburg, with operations covering container shipping as well as terminal and infrastructure activities.