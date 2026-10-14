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2026 October 14   06:27

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Eurogate orders four automated cranes for Wilhelmshaven

Eurogate Terminal Solutions GmbH has ordered four automated stacking cranes (ASCs) from Konecranes for Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven in Germany, according to a Konecranes statement.  

The order was booked in the third quarter of 2026, with handover scheduled for the second quarter of 2028. The agreement includes an option for four more ASCs for Eurogate’s Container Terminal Hamburg.  

The cranes will be integrated with existing terminal equipment to enable automated container transport. Eurogate is using a supplier-agnostic model in which equipment providers connect to the terminal’s equipment control system (ECS).  

“Konecranes has demonstrated a strong willingness to support ETS-MT in further developing our operations and accompanying us on our journey towards automated yard operations. With their proven, highly available crane concept, we are confident that we can meet our technological and operational demands,” said Axel Jachens, project manager at Eurogate Technical Services GmbH.  

“Eurogate is an important customer for Konecranes, and as the industry moves toward increasingly automated operations, we are delighted to support Eurogate's long-term development with solutions that combine proven automation technology, operational efficiency and openness to customer-specific system architectures,” said Lasse Merenheimo, vice president at Konecranes.  

The Konecranes ASC platform has more than 600 units delivered or in operation worldwide. The cranes use Active Load Control technology for load-sway prevention and positioning control, while the automation design is intended to integrate with complex terminal environments and multi-vendor operating systems.  

The project extends a relationship of more than five decades, during which Konecranes has supplied straddle carrier solutions to Eurogate’s German terminals.  Konecranes Plc is a Finnish public limited liability company focused on material-handling equipment and services. It had sales of €4.2bn ($4.70bn) in 2025 and employs about 16,500 people.

Eurogate Terminal Solutions GmbH is a German limited liability company established in Bremen for research and development in container-terminal automation, digitalisation and decarbonisation, related software and services, and terminal operations.  

Eurogate Technical Services GmbH is a German limited liability company and the Eurogate Group’s technical service company, covering the design, planning, commissioning and maintenance of port equipment and systems.

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