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2026 October 14   09:56

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Russian Urals tanker freight to India hits record $30m from Black Sea

Freight to move Russian Urals crude from the Black Sea to India has hit a record $27m to $30m for a one-way Suezmax voyage, up from about $19m in September, according to Reuters.  

The rate covers a cargo of about 140,000 tonnes and puts freight costs at roughly $30 per barrel or more.  The Baltic market has also reached new highs. A one-way Aframax voyage carrying about 100,000 tonnes from Russian Baltic ports to western India now costs $21m to $23m, against $13m to $16m in September. Some shipowners are seeking close to $25m.  The increases come as security, insurance and voyage-execution risks push tanker costs higher.  

The premium for Russia-linked Suezmax tonnage on the Black Sea-west coast India route reached $83.36 per tonne on 8 October, from $47.22 on 29 September.  Time-charter-equivalent earnings on the Novorossiysk-Vadinar route climbed to $879,766 per day on 8 October from $517,674 on 29 September and $288,088 on 8 September.  

Aframax earnings on the Ust-Luga-Sikka route reached $227,957 per day on 8 October, compared with $178,125 on 29 September and $116,671 on 16 September.  

Suezmax freight costs for Russian crude have now risen for 12 consecutive weeks, including another $0.26 per barrel in early October.

The average cost of shipping Russian crude from western ports to India has increased by about $8 per barrel in recent months.  

Riverlake’s assessment for a 140,000-tonne Black Sea-Mediterranean crude cargo reached WS1002.5 in October, versus around WS500 in the second half of September and nearly twice the previous record. Cross-Mediterranean rates also moved above WS900.  

Riverlake is a Geneva-based shipbroker and terminal-development company active in tanker markets. Its tanker indices use live fixture data and in-house market assessments.  

Topics:

crude oil exports

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